WASHINGTON, DC — Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) released the following statement to mark the 200-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan’s forces.

“Yesterday marked the 200th day that the people of Artsakh have been living under Azerbaijan’s unlawful blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a clear violation of international law, and the 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement.

This situation has devolved into a full-blown humanitarian crisis with an entire population being denied essential life-sustaining resources. Despite the calls of international bodies and even the ruling of the International Court of Justice that ordered Azerbaijan to lift the blockade, the Aliyev regime continues its harmful and illegal actions, demonstrating a blatant disregard for human rights and international norms.

In light of yesterday’s news, where fatal clashes have once again erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijan’s refusal to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers to deliver humanitarian aid and transport patients requiring urgent medical attention, the need for the international community to intervene and find a lasting solution to the conflict grows by each passing day.

The US needs to condemn these flagrant violations of human rights. The international community cannot idly stand by as innocent civilians are driven to the brink of starvation and despair. Strong measures must be taken to compel Azerbaijan to comply with international law, such as sanctions and the suspension of aid. I urge the Biden Administration and the international community to take urgent and decisive action before it is too late.”