YEREVAN – The heads of Armenia’s judicial oversight body, two law enforcement agencies, and three government ministries have tendered their resignations at the request of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The prime minister confirmed the news today.

“Dear compatriots, considering the widespread discussions in the press and on social media, I find it necessary to inform you that I have asked several high-ranking officials to step down from their positions. The reasons for this request are not personal but systemic, as I have stated publicly,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook, refraining from naming specific individuals.

He acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing officials to Armenia’s statehood and expressed gratitude for their service and willingness to accept his decision.

Among those resigning are Karen Andreasyan, head of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC); Argishti Kyaramyan, head of the Investigative Committee; Sasun Khachatryan, chief of the Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC); Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan; Infrastructure Minister Gnel Sanosyan; and Rustam Badasyan, head of the State Revenue Committee.

These resignations follow harsh criticisms voiced by Pashinyan during a government session on Friday. He expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in combating corruption and addressing systemic inefficiencies within the judiciary and law enforcement.

He criticized both the judiciary and law enforcement agencies for failing to produce tangible results despite significant government investment. Pashinyan reminded his audience that when his administration took office, officials attributed inefficiencies to a lack of resources. However, even after receiving requested funding, the sectors have failed to meet expectations, he argued.