SYUNIK — US Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina Kvien, visited the Tegh extended community in Syunik province yesterday and familiarized herself with the situation. During her visit, Ambassador Kvien met with local officials, civil society, and residents who shared their pervasive security concerns. She also traveled to Tegh, where she personally observed the tense situation at the border. The ambassador emphasized that everyone deserves the safety and security that a just and lasting peace would bring.

While in Syunik, Ambassador Kvien also visited the St. Hovhannes Church in Meghri, the Tatev Monastery, and the Khndzoresk Cave City. She underscored the importance of protecting and preserving cultural heritage.