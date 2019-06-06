PARIS — Christie’s auction house says a sculpture owned by the late Armenian-French singer Charles Aznavour has been sold for 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million).

The bronze sculpture of a bullfighter with a bull’s head went to the highest bidder at an auction in Paris on June 4, Christie’s said.

Aznavour, the son of Armenian immigrants to France, was honored in both countries and worldwide upon his death in October 2018, at the age of 94.

He was a devoted art collector.

La Tauromachie is probably one of the most emblematic work by Germaine Richier (1902-1959). Conceived by the artist in 1953 and realized in an edition of 11, this bronze sculpture with a gold patina was acquired by Charles Aznavour from his friend, the singer Fred Mella, member of the Compagnons de la chanson.

Others in her series are on display at museums such as the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice.