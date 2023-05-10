Up next
YERVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting at the government with the leaders of parties participating in the Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Forces

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the Republican Party Aram Sargsyan, the chairman of the Christian Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan, the chairman of the “United Motherland” party Mher Terteryan, Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Armenia Chairman Sedrak Ajemian and chairman of the “Power of the Motherland” party Tigran Arzakantsyan.

