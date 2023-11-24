LOS ANGELES — Armenia Fund USA has raised a total of $3,110,000 as of the end of its Thanksgiving Day telethon. For the 26th year, donations from the Armenian diaspora poured in as viewers gave generously to benefit Armenia, its people and infrastructure.

“Our team is so grateful for the outpouring of generosity from the Armenian community around the world,” said Armenia Fund Board Chair Maria Mehranian. “The benevolence of the diaspora enabled us to kick off the Artsakh Refugee Fund, and today’s results will allow us to continue our mission.”

With these funds, Armenia Fund USA will implement the Sustainable Community Housing Program, which will ensure forcibly displaced Artsakh families have a home that provides the safety and sense of community in a village setting. Armenia Fund has been working with planners and architects both on the ground in Armenia and in the US to prepare village development concepts that can be built as fast as possible.

In addition, the Artsakh Live-Work Cultural Center will be established to help preserve the cultural heritage, specifically the art of carpet-weaving and similar creative arts and crafts while providing housing and employment for compatriots from Artsakh. Armenia Fund has been working with planners, architects, art historians and experts both on the ground in Armenia and in the US to prepare concepts for a live-work cultural center that can be built as quickly as possible. Carpet-weaving has been a part of the economic and cultural life of Artsakh for centuries; this program will help create opportunities for artists and artisans to re-engage in the work they have been doing for generations before.

The annual telethon is a critical focal point for Armenia Fund’s fundraising efforts; however, those wishing to contribute to the organization can do so at any time by clicking here. To see the latest updates and progress made in Armenia, please follow Armenia Fund USA on Facebook and Instagram.