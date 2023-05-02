LOS ANGELES — On June 16-17, the Armenian National Basketball Team is set to host France in the Armenia Basketball Classic — a series of friendly games to be played in Los Angeles, USA.

France is the defending silver medalist of FIBA’s European Championships (EuroBasket), and Armenia is the defending champion of FIBA’s European Championship for Small Countries. The games will take place at Premier America Credit Union Arena, a 3,000-seat arena located on the campus of California State University, Northridge.

Regarding the upcoming games, Basketball Federation of Armenia (BFA) President Hrachya Rostomyan said the following. “It is a great honor for us to play friendly games with the French National Team. Armenia and France are friendly countries, which is also reflected in the basketball federations of the two countries.”

Apart from these games, the Basketball Federation of Armenia also plans to implement other basketball programs with its French partners.

The Head Coach of the Armenian National Team, Rex Kalamian, who also serves as the lead assistant coach of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, also considers the games a welcome event. “Last year we won FIBA’s European Small Countries Championship, and in the future we plan to participate in qualifying rounds for the World Championships. This is why we will hold a training camp and friendly games in Los Angeles. I am excited that France has agreed to come and compete in these two games — they are one of the strongest teams in the world. This will be a great opportunity for Armenians living in California to come out and attend these games, and support the Armenian National Team in person.”

Tickets for the Armenia Basketball Classic will be on sale soon, and both team and event sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For further information and contact details, please visit bfa.am.