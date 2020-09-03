YEREVAN — The American University of Armenia (AUA) has recently launched the 200 AUA ChangeMakers campaign. In the face of a global pandemic, the timing was uncertain for this launch. But the need was greater than ever. We are embracing the challenges of the 21st century and positioning AUA as a hub of creativity and innovation, connecting disciplines and exploring innovative solutions to our world’s most pressing challenges.

AUA is excited to welcome its first three ChangeMakers after its launch in early August. The first supporters truly embody the term “ChangeMaker” and the spirit of AUA.

Lusine is a frequent speaker at various conferences and training seminars, including GoPro’s Summits, Intel’s WIN, IBM’s Super Women series, and various forums on technology, youth advancement, university clubs, and women leadership. More recently, Lusine was a speaker at the WCIT-19 Congress in Armenia and coordinated the invitation of over 30 WCIT international speakers and guests for an AUA visit and tour. Being committed to enabling opportunities for women, Lusine also serves on the Board of Armenian International Women Association (AIWA), and was the founding Vice President of the San Francisco affiliate of the organization. Lusine Yeghiazarian is the Vice President of Audit, Risk and Controls, serving as Chief Audit Executive (CAE) at GoPro, Inc., and is an independent director on the Board of Directors of SADA Systems. Pascal Parrot is a seasoned technologist, network and security architect with broad international experience. Born in Paris, France, Pascal spent his youth living in France, Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania. Lusine and Pascal and committed supporters of Armenian causes and initiatives, and share an admiration for AUA’s role in Armenia.

“We believe that AUA plays an exceptional role in positioning Armenia youth for professional success, contribution to Armenia’s development, and in creating lasting impact on society. By becoming AUA ChangeMakers, we are aligning with the University’s vision of the future, and realizing our personal mission to support the education and professional opportunities for the next generation of Armenian leaders.”

“Education enables us to explore our world and empowers us to successfully adapt across a variety of industries, cultures, and languages,” Christine and Alex say. “We support AUA because it embodies a holistic approach to learning.”Alex Saghatelian and Christine Soussa-Saghatelian are enthusiastic annual AUA scholarship supporters who are committed to inspiring and impactful causes. Alex Saghatelian’s career spans over 20 years leading business transformation for Fortune 500 companies to consistently deliver high performance results. Alex is considered one of the top global pricing thought leaders and is currently the worldwide Vice President of Packaging & Pricing Strategy and ServiceNow. Christine Soussa is an accomplished sales and business development executive, with experience across multiple industries. Currently, Christine is a Senior Global Client Director at Equinix. With backgrounds in Lebanon, Greece, Portugal, Egypt, Iran, and Russia, they embrace their Armenian heritage wholeheartedly, actively participating in the Armenian community in numerous ways as leaders, philanthropists, and advisors.

“Armenia has the potential to harness its talent on a global scale. We live in a dynamic world where the intention must be translated into action. Thus, it is important to be ChangeMakers because inspiring others is what makes an impact. The upheavals of 2020 reveal the unthinkable; those who rise up to rethink, reshape, and rebuild with enthusiasm, strength, wisdom, love, and perseverance will be the ChangeMakers of the future.”

“All my decisions and steps in business are based on the knowledge I gained at AUA,” says Ani, who founded her own company specializing in wholesales in the Czech Republic and Russia. Ani Kagramanian is a proud AUA alumna of the first graduating class of 1993 with a Master’s degree in Business Administration. The education she received at AUA played a crucial role in her life, and when AUA launched the 200 AUA ChangeMakers campaign, it was a quick decision to join her alma mater in the exciting journey of enhancing AUA’s institutional capacity and optimizing its impact on the development of Armenia.

“In my opinion, the biggest asset Armenia has is its people, with their intelligence, knowledge, skills, historical background, and values. I see Armenia as an active, professional, and reliable partner in international business projects with its unique contribution to the world’s economy.”