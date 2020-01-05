YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to social media to hit back at the authors of a report claiming he congratulated US President Donald Trump on the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“A fake Armenian-language account spreads the false news that I congratulated US President Donald Trump on launching a “successful” anti-Iranian operation. The report quickly appears in Azerbaijani press and becomes a trending news,” PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“The news then appears in Iranian press and becomes a source of anti-Armenian inspiration for certain forces,” he continued.

“This is the case when the false “freedom” of speech poses a threat to our national security. The authors of the news and their motives need to be clarified,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Amid tensions in the Middle East, Azerbaijani media outlets are actively disseminating misinformation in an attempt to damage the friendly relations between Armenia and Iran.

The Azerbaijani Axar.az website has published false information, claiming that Pashinyan has congratulated Trump on Soleimani killing.

The website refers to Diana Harutyuniyan, a fake Facebook user who is involved in spreading false information.