Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ANKARA — Turkey has closed its airspace for flights of Armenian VIPs, including those of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to third countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said in an interview with 24TV.

“Flights were made every day through the airspace of Turkey. Now we have closed it. We have closed it for VIPs too, let them not be offended by us. We have also closed it for Pashinyan’s plane. Only the speaker of the Armenian parliament came to the PABSEC meeting (in Ankara. – ed.). We hosted the summit, so it was impossible to close [the airspace] for a member of the organization,” the diplomat said.

This latest development comes after Turkey banned FlyOne Armenia from using its airspace following the opening of a monument in Yerevan on April 25 commemorating those who participated in the 1920s ‘Operation Nemesis’ program tasked with assassinating Ottoman officials who perpetrated the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said Turkey would take further steps if the monument is not removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Honorary Armenian Consulate Opens in Nevada

HENDERSON – On April 18, Armenian-American community leaders, activists and elected officials…

S.D. Hunchakian Youth Mark The Independence of Artsakh

To mark the 21st anniversary of the Independence of Artsakh, Sarkis Dkhruni…

First Trailer for Armenian Genocide Movie “The Promise” Released

Set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, The Promise follows…

March 1 Anniversary: Armenian National Congress Issues ‘Last Warning’ to Armenian Leadership

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Opposition leader Levon Ter-Petrosian ramped up pressure on Armenia’s…