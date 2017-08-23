Top Posts
Home Armenia “KillZibil” Make Armenia Clean Again Mobile App Created
ArmeniaNewsTechnology

“KillZibil” Make Armenia Clean Again Mobile App Created

August 23, 2017

YEREVAN (Mediamax) — Make Armenia Clean Again community in cooperation with Realizeit LLC created KillZibil free mobile app for creation of unified map of Armenia’s polluted areas which can be edited in real time.

The app is user-friendly – you only need to take a picture of a polluted area and add it to the map. The feedback system is just as simple: you can upload a new picture with already cleaned area in the comments below the first picture.

According to developers, the app will become a convenient communication tool between the citizens, authorities and structures, responsible for sanitary cleaning and waste collection. The statistics of new uploads of polluted and then cleaned areas will be posted via Make Armenia Clean Again community’s pages on social media.

You can download the app at AppStore and Google Play.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Pakrat Estukyan: Majority of Armenians Voted for Kurdish Party in Turkey

September 14, 2015

A Musical Program for Commemoration and Renewal: “Our Light, Our Hope”

January 21, 2015

Obama, Putin Hold Phone Talks On Karabakh

July 7, 2016

Turkish False Flags and the Invasion That Almost Was

June 15, 2014

Computer Virus ‘Mastermind’ Jailed In Armenia

May 24, 2012

Nazo Jerejian and Dzovag Keoshkerian Hosted at RA Ministry of Diaspora After Reaching Peak of Mount Ararat

July 28, 2015

Louisiana State Senate Recognizes Independence of Karabakh

May 31, 2013

Conference on Armenians in the Ottoman Empire-Part II

December 18, 2014

Arthur Petrosyan Named New Head Coach of Armenian National Team

October 19, 2016

Turkish Parliament Passes Bill Banning Using the Term “Armenian Genocide”

July 28, 2017

Leave a Comment























 