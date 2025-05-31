Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LEIPZIGE — Artur Davtyan, a member of Armenia’s national artistic gymnastics team, Olympic silver medalist, and World and European champion, has now become a three-time European gold medalist.

At the ongoing European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Leipzig, Germany, Davtyan scored 14.799 points in the vault final, securing first place. Great Britain’s Jake Jarman won silver medal and Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi bronze medal.

Davtyan had previously won the European championship titles in 2021 and 2023.

Earlier in the tournament, other members of the Armenian gymnastics team also achieved notable success: Hamlet Manukyan won gold, Mamikon Khachatryan claimed silver, and Artur Avetisyan earned bronze.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian FM, US Senior Adviser Discuss Security Situation in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received on Wednesday US Senior…

President Sarkisian Praises Armenia’s ‘Privileged’ Ties With France

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — President Serzh Sarkisian on Thursday described Armenia’s relations with…

Movie Screening of \”The Cut\” at Ararat-Eskijian Museum

MISSION HILLS, CA — Ararat-Eskijian Museum Presents the Award-Winning Movie “The Cut”…

Consul General Armen Baibourtian Visited Jefferson Elementary School in Glendale

GLENDALE — On January 29, Consul General of Armenia Dr. Armen Baibourtian…