LEIPZIGE — Artur Davtyan, a member of Armenia’s national artistic gymnastics team, Olympic silver medalist, and World and European champion, has now become a three-time European gold medalist.

At the ongoing European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Leipzig, Germany, Davtyan scored 14.799 points in the vault final, securing first place. Great Britain’s Jake Jarman won silver medal and Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi bronze medal.

Davtyan had previously won the European championship titles in 2021 and 2023.

Earlier in the tournament, other members of the Armenian gymnastics team also achieved notable success: Hamlet Manukyan won gold, Mamikon Khachatryan claimed silver, and Artur Avetisyan earned bronze.