Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees on additional restrictions to be applied under martial law.

The presidential decree prohibits all kinds of gatherings, except for the purpose of realizing the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, as well as gatherings organized on holidays and memorial days of the Republic of Artsakh, which can be organized only with the permission of the Government of the Artsakh Republic.

Another decree of the President restricts the freedom of expression of opinion, prohibits seeking, receiving, and disseminating information about the defense capability, security, territorial integrity, sovereignty, constitutional or public order, normal development of economy of the Artsakh Republic through any means of information, including propaganda against them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Charles: A Bio-Musical on the Life & Art of Charles Aznavour

HOLLYWOOD – A bio-musical on the life and music of legendary world…

FM Nalbandian: “Masterminds and Perpetrators of Sumgait Pogroms Were Not Duly Punished

GENEVA — Azerbaijan and Turkey are using the Khojaly events as a…

The White House: Acknowledgement of Historical Fact is in the Interest of Turkey

WASHINGTON, DC — The White House has described the World War I-era…

UN Court to Hold Hearing in Armenia v. Azerbaijan Case in Mid-October

THE HAGUE (Armradio) — The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial…