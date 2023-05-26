STEPANAKERT — President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees on additional restrictions to be applied under martial law.

The presidential decree prohibits all kinds of gatherings, except for the purpose of realizing the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, as well as gatherings organized on holidays and memorial days of the Republic of Artsakh, which can be organized only with the permission of the Government of the Artsakh Republic.

Another decree of the President restricts the freedom of expression of opinion, prohibits seeking, receiving, and disseminating information about the defense capability, security, territorial integrity, sovereignty, constitutional or public order, normal development of economy of the Artsakh Republic through any means of information, including propaganda against them.