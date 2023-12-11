YEREVAN — The Armenian National Assembly voted unanimously to ratify the agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Governments of Armenia and India, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan informs.

“As the leader of the Armenian-Indian parliamentary friendship group, I attach importance to the deepening of relations with India,” Arshakyan said in a Facebook post.

He called it an important step towards the the implementation of the “Crossroads of Peace” project.

“The National Assembly is also taking steps towards the development of parliamentary relations between Armenia and India,” the lawmaker said.

The treaty, titled the Agreement on Customs Affairs Cooperation and Mutual Aid between Armenia and India, was signed on June 23, 2023 in Brussels. Under the agreement, Armenia and India will provide mutual administrative support to one another and exchange information regarding customs affairs.

The agreement will enable faster solutions and detection of possible violations during exports and imports.