LOS ANGELES — Just days before her fourth birthday, actor Alfonso Ribeiro’s daughter Ava sustained a scooter accident requiring emergency treatment by Los Angeles plastic surgeon Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian.

Co-host of the popular television show Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife Angela revealed the details of their daughter’s injuries and the emergency surgery.  Ava sustained large mechanical burns on the face, arms, and hands requiring debridement.

With full recovery anticipated, Ava soon celebrated her birthday with family and friends the next day. “”A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scarring on her face and arms,” added mother Angela Ribeiro.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star, comedian, and host of America’s Funniest Videos shares three children with wife Angela; Ava (4), Anders Reyn (8), and Alfonso Jr. (9). Alfonso Ribeiro is also father to daughter Sienna (20) from a previous marriage.

