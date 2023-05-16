BRUSSELS — During his working visit to Brussels on May 15, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with members of the Committee of Deputy Permanent Representatives of NATO.

Grigoryan presented the security situation around Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the humanitarian crisis resulting in Nagorno-Karabakh from its blockade by Azerbaijan, which is fraught with ethnic cleansing. He called on the international community to respond to Azerbaijan’s policy and prevent the ethnic cleansing from happening.

The Secretary of the Security Council also presented details of the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in Washington and Brussels.

Secretary Grigoryan emphasized the commitment of the Armenian side to the normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions.

He referred to the development of Armenia-NATO bilateral partnership, in particular, the Individual Partnership Action Plan.