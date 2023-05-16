Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

BRUSSELS — During his working visit to Brussels on May 15, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with members of the Committee of Deputy Permanent Representatives of NATO.

Grigoryan presented the security situation around Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the humanitarian crisis resulting in Nagorno-Karabakh from its blockade by Azerbaijan, which is fraught with ethnic cleansing. He called on the international community to respond to Azerbaijan’s policy and prevent the ethnic cleansing from happening.

The Secretary of the Security Council also presented details of the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in Washington and Brussels.

Secretary Grigoryan emphasized the commitment of the Armenian side to the normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions.

He referred to the development of Armenia-NATO bilateral partnership, in particular, the Individual Partnership Action Plan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Dikranagerd-Armenian Dialect Dictionary Released

Dikranagerd-Armenian Dialect Dictionary Released TEANECK, N.J. – After years of compilation, a…

Russia Expresses Concern Over Robert Kocharian’s Arrest

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow is “concerned” that…

Turkish F-16 Shoots Down Armenian SU-25

YEREVAN — Armenia said on Tuesday that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet…

Financial Institutions Discuss Investment Opportunities in Armenia

YEREVAN — On September 25, the USAID-funded Enterprise Development and Market Competitiveness…