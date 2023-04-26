WASHINGTON, DC — Establishment of a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

He stressed that Secretary Blinken attaches great importance to negotiations regarding the situation in the South Caucasus.

He said the U.S. is deeply concerned about the creation of a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, which he said undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process.

He said the U.S. believes that there should be free and open movement of people and cargo through the Lachin corridor.

Patel said also that the U.S. will continue to actively pursue the issue through the efforts of Senior Adviser Louis Bono and Assistant Secretary of State Derek Hogan.