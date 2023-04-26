KAPAN — L-410-UVP E20 passenger plane (produced in the Czech Republic) landed today at Syunik airport in Kapan, the capital of Armenia’s southeastern province of Syunik.

The L-410 plane took off from Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport at 10:10 local time, and successfully landed in Kapan at 10:58. The aircraft is designed for 19 passengers, the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee said.

“This is a truly historic flight – the first passenger flight made to Kapan airport since the 1990s with the exception of one private flight made in 2017,” the Civil Aviation Committee said.

Kapan’s Syunik airport has been renovated according to international criteria and certified by the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia in 2020.