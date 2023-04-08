Up next
YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

“In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Prime Minister emphasized the implementation of consistent steps by the Russian peacekeeping mission. Issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26 and October 31, 2022 were discussed, including the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures,” the Armenian government said.

Pashinyan and Putin also discussed Armenian-Russian relations and other developments taking place in them.

 

