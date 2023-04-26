Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia has filed a complaint with the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the establishment of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor, which is the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the rest of the world, Hasmik Samvelyan, spokesperson for Armenia’s Office of the Representative on International Legal Issues, said on Wednesday.

She said the complaint notes that the establishment of the checkpoint is in violation of the ICJ’s previous ruling of February 22, 2023.

On February 22, 2023, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Azerbaijan to take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

Yerevan and Stepanakert condemned these actions and called on Moscow to eliminate this violation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 by Baku

