Top Posts
Home Armenia U.S. Congratulates Armenia on ‘Orderly’ Vote
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

U.S. Congratulates Armenia on ‘Orderly’ Vote

April 5, 2017

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The United States on Tuesday gave a largely positive assessment of the conduct of the weekend parliamentary elections in Armenia.

“The U. S. Embassy [in Yerevan] congratulates the people of Armenia on their April 2 parliamentary election, following a period of widespread competition among various parties and blocs in an environment that allowed all viewpoints access to the media,” read a statement released by the mission. “Election day was generally calm and orderly across Armenia and voters were able to freely exercise their right to vote.”

The statement backed the preliminary findings of an OSCE-led monitoring team which said that the vote was “well administered” but “tainted by credible information about vote-buying” and pressure on voters. But it also said that electronic anti-fraud equipment installed in the Armenian polling stations helped to prevent more serious irregularities.

“With the help of this new technology, procedures within polling stations on April 2 were generally administered without major incident and within guidelines set forth by Armenian electoral laws,” added the U.S. mission.

It referred to the verification of voters’ identity through special electronic devices and online broadcasts of voting and ballot counting. The U.S. and the European Union financed the purchase of this equipment earlier this year. It was primarily meant to preclude multiple voting by government supporters — one of the most serious forms of fraud reported during previous Armenian elections.

The OSCE-led mission, which also included representatives of the European Parliament and the Council of Europe, did not report significant instances of multiple voting in its preliminary election verdict delivered on Monday.

U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of the proper conduct of Sunday’s vote in recent months. Richard Mills, the U.S. ambassador in Yerevan, said in February that it “will shape the future of Armenia.”

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

My Heart is Armenian

November 15, 2015

Prof. Vahram Shemmassian Delivers the 2013 Ohanessian Chair Lecture at the University of Minnesota

October 21, 2013

Turkish Organization Preparing to File Lawsuit Against Armenia

April 27, 2015

David Babayan: No Return to the Borders of 1988

January 18, 2017

Yerevan & Glendale Among ‘Most Friendly’ Cities on Facebook

February 4, 2015

Five Armenian Crew Members Among Victims of South Sudan Plane Crash

November 4, 2015

Nagorno-Karabakh Army Captures Azeri Saboteur

July 11, 2014

Armenian Church & Monastery Complex Restored in Cyprus

March 20, 2014

Turkish FM: 1915 Armenian “Deportation” Inhumane

December 13, 2013

Andranik Teymourian Captained The Iranian National Team

May 20, 2014

Leave a Reply























 