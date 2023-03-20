Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Serving as the exclusive cameraman for the Shah’s royal court for seven years, Iran’s famed cinematographer of Armenian descent, Petros Palian, died on March 15 at the age of 91 in Los Angeles.

Cinematographer Petros “Peter” Palian

The Syracuse University Cinema school graduate started working for the Iranian Ministry of Culture, making educational and government films immediately after graduation.

Palian won many accolades and awards for his films including a Cannes International Film Festival award for “Jadi Dawn.” He has also worked as a photographer and editor on several feature films in the US.

As a cinematographer, Palian filmed 20 world leaders including Queen Elizabeth, Charles de Gaulle and President Eisenhower.

In his memoir, “I Shot the Shah: The Untold Stories,” Palian chronicles his life experiences from his childhood in a middle class Armenian household, to his interactions with the Pahlavi Dynasty and his film career in New York City, Los Angeles and around the world.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

AUA Celebrates the Life of Dr. Mihran Agbabian

LOS ANGELES – The American University of Armenia (AUA) mourns the passing…

Monastery of Bardzrakash St. Gregory in Armenia Among ‘Europe’s Most Threatened Heritage’

YEREVAN — The Monastery of Bardzrakash St. Gregory in Dsegh, Armenia is…

Researcher to Present “The Genetic Atlas of Historic Armenia” at NAASR

Researcher Dr. Levon Yepiskoposyan of the Ethnogenomics Laboratory at the Institute of…

Panel at Hammer Museum Highlights How Filmmakers Depict Genocide

UCLA — A wide-ranging panel discussion at the Hammer Museum at UCLA…