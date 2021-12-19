PARIS — 14-year-old Maléna representing Armenia has won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021, giving her country its second win and first since 2010. Maléna stunned the millions watching around the world on TV and online with an incredible performance of “Qami Qami, finishing with an impressive 224 points.

19 countries participated under the slogan “Imagine” in the two hours show broadcast live from La Seine Musicale in Paris and hosted by Carla, Élodie Gossuin and Olivier Minne.

Armenia first took part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 and has finished in the Top 3 seven times in total.

Maléna from Yerevan is a talented cellist, and has dreamed about representing Armenia for many years; she participated in her nation’s selection competition back in 2018.

Sara James from Poland, received 218 points to finish in 2nd place with “Somebody”. Frabce’s Enzo singing “Tic Tac” was 3rd with 187 points.

Viewers in the 19 participating countries and a further 180 nations helped decide the winner by voting online. Juries made up of three industry experts and two children from each participating country provided 50% of the scores.

4.3 million valid votes were received in the online poll which was split into two rounds; one before the show based on preview clips and a second that opened after the last live performance, allowing viewers to cast their votes based on what they saw on stage.

Martin Österdahl, the Contest’s Executive Supervisor, said “Congratulations to our super-talented winner Maléna who gave a fantastic performance of “Qami Qami” and to all the great young artists who illuminated the stage here in the City of Light.