Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — Nagorno-Karabakh’s leadership on Friday praised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for advocating an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal that would respect the Karabakh Armenians’ right to self-determination.

Scholz called for a “peaceful settlement based on the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh citizens’ right to self-determination” after holding talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Thursday.

“These principles are equally applicable,” he told a joint news conference in Berlin.

“We welcome Olaf Scholz’s statement that the conflict should be settled peacefully on the basis of equal principles of [territorial] integrity & right to self-determination of the Nagorno-Karabakh people,” tweeted Arayik Harutiunian, the Karabakh president. “Settlement is impossible without fully considering our fundamental/collective rights.”

Peace plans jointly drafted by the United States, Russia and France prior to the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war upheld the Karabakh Armenians’ right to self-determination, which would be exercised through a referendum.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

New Book Presentation: \”President Calvin Coolidge and the Armenian Orphan Rug\”

ARLINGTON, MA — “The beautiful rug woven by the [Armenian] children in…

Garo Paylan to Discuss “Turkey and the Armenians” at Fresno State

FRESNO — Garo Paylan, a member of the Parliament of the Republic…

6th Pan-Armenian Summer Games Kick Off in Yerevan

YEREVAN — The Sixth Pan-Armenian Games have opened in Yerevan, bringing together…

Israeli Knesset Votes down Bill Recognizing Armenian Genocide

JERUSALEM – Israel’s parliament voted down on Wednesday an opposition motion to…