GLENDALE – Get ready for a dazzling showcase of Armenian fashion as the much-anticipated Armenian Designer Pop-Up event returns to the vibrant streets of Glendale for the second year in a row. From the heart of Armenia to the bustling city of Glendale, fashion enthusiasts in Los Angeles are in for a treat like never before. Mark your calendars for December 2nd and 3rd, 2023, as we bring you a two-day extravaganza that promises to be bigger, bolder, and more beautiful than ever before.

Hosted at the prestigious SOLAR STUDIOS located at 3909 San Fernando Rd. Suite 114, Glendale, CA 91204, this event is set to captivate your senses and immerse you in the world of high fashion.

Organized by the Fashion and Design Chamber, Armenia Empowered, and Buy Armenian, the Armenian Designer Pop-Up event will showcase the talents of over 35 of Armenia’s most innovative and creative fashion designers. Whether you’re a passionate fashionista seeking the latest trends or simply looking for a unique shopping experience, this event is guaranteed to be a visual feast for all.

During this spectacular weekend, you will have the opportunity to meet your favorite designers in person, witness their latest creations, and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

Event Details:

Date: December 2 & 3, 2023

Location: SOLAR STUDIOS, 3909 San Fernando Rd. Suite 114, Glendale, CA 91204

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary fashion extravaganza! Secure your tickets now by visiting the official event page: Event Tickets

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fashion and Design Chamber

Mobile: +374 91500862

Join us as we celebrate the fusion of Armenian creativity and California’s fashion-forward spirit at the Armenian Designer Pop-Up event. This is your chance to immerse yourself in the world of Armenian fashion and witness the birth of trends that will shape the industry. We look forward to welcoming you to this unforgettable experience.

About Armenian Designer Pop-Up:

Armenian Designer Pop-Up is an annual fashion event that showcases the talents of Armenian fashion designers, bringing their unique creations to the heart of California. Organized by the Fashion and Design Chamber, Armenia Empowered, and Buy Armenian, this event serves as a platform for emerging and established designers to connect with fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals.

For more information about Armenian Designer Pop-Up, please visit Fashion and Design Chamber or contact us at [email protected].