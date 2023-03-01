MISSION HILLS, CA – Ararat Home of Los Angeles announces the successful purchase of its new campus in Glendale, CA.

Ararat Home took ownership of the senior living community previously known as Windsor on March 1st and began operating it as Ararat Gardens and Post Acute. The campus occupies almost a full city block near Glendale’s Adams Square. It is a life plan community offering 90 independent living units, 50 assisted living units, and 28 skilled nursing beds.

Ararat Home Chief Operating Officer Derik Ghookasian explained that the leadership of HumanGood, the previous owner of the community, approached the Home over a year ago with an offer to sell it. He said, “HumanGood has an excellent industry reputation and had operated Windsor as a highly rated life plan community. We are very proud that they recognized Ararat Home’s commitment to excellence and entrusted us to continue delivering quality care and services at what is now Ararat Gardens and Post Acute.”

The community’s new Executive Director Varsenik Keshishyan said, “We are thrilled to offer the Ararat Home Experience in Glendale and honored to serve as a resource for our larger Armenian community here. Ararat Gardens will continue engaging residents to thrive and live rich, rewarding lives. And, Ararat Post Acute will continue delivering quality rehabilitative and post-acute care on a short-term basis for residents in the Glendale and surrounding areas.”

“This acquisition is a significant milestone for Ararat Home’s growth in service of the Armenian community,” said Sinan Sinanian, Chair of the Home’s Board of Trustees. “Ararat Home was founded in 1949 to serve the community, and in turn, the community has blessed the Home with its support for over 70 years. I thank all those involved at HumanGood for a smooth acquisition process over the past few months and all those involved at Ararat Home for their dedication to our mission, particularly COO Ghookasian, Board Treasurer Michael Surmeian, and George Phillips, Jr. of Phillips Law Partners. Most especially, we are grateful for our community’s past and continued support, without which sustaining and growing our mission of care would not be possible.”

Ararat Gardens and Post Acute is located at 1230 E. Windsor Road, Glendale, CA 91205. More information is available at ararathome.org.