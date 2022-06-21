WASHINGTON, DC — Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

On part of Armenia the memo was signed by Mushegh Babayan, the acting deputy chairman of the Anticorruption Committee, who visited Washington, D.C. June 12-17, 2022.

Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee said the purpose of the memorandum is to ensure direct communication and exchange of information between the two agencies that perform similar functions, cooperation in the fight against corruption crimes, organization of exchange programs, training courses and working discussions.

An agreement was reached with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Narcotics and Law Enforcement Agencies of the U.S. State Department that after the staff of the Anti-Corruption Committee is formed, retraining courses and study visits be organized for Armenian staff to help them develop professional knowledge and capacities through studying best international practices.

Babayan met with representatives of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Drug Enforcement, Law Enforcement Cooperation, the World Anti-Corruption Coordination Office, and other agencies.

Babayan and U.S. officials discussed the methodology of investigating corruption cases, including money laundering and illicit enrichment.