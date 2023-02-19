Author
MUNICH — Within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The interlocutors discussed the developments taking place in the South Caucasus region, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh.

The Prime Minister referred to the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. The consistent attention and targeted response of the international community in this direction was highlighted.

