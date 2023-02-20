AKUNK VILLAGE, ARMENIA—The Gegharkunik Region village of Akunk has a new medical center thanks to the work of The Paros Foundation through the benefactor Mr. Alex Cherchian (SC-USA). Prior to the completion of this new center, the medical staff worked to address the needs of more than 4,500 people in this community from a room in the nearby village school.

“The fact that Akunk did not have a dedicated medical center space with sanitary conditions to adequately service its population was a huge program,” said Peter Abajian, Executive Director of The Paros Foundation. “I would like to extend our appreciation to Mr. Alex Cherchian and his family for sponsoring this important project.”

While the work on the medical center was completed in September of 2022—and the staff began work at the new center—the official ribbon cutting was delayed until mid-February because of the September attack on Armenia by Azerbaijan.

In 2020, the Regional Government of Gegharkunik partially renovated the facility, but never completed the work. The Paros Foundation installed the center’s heating system, completed the plaster and painting, installed flooring throughout and completed the plumbing systems and bathroom. Now the center is fully equipped with a laboratory, restroom, patient exam rooms and administrative offices.

The Paros Foundation was launched in 2006 and has implemented more than $12 million worth of projects in Armenia through its unique model of philanthropy and community partnership. These projects are located throughout the country with focus on Gyumri and in communities along the border with Azerbaijan. Thanks to the generous support of the Strauch Kulhanjian Family, all administrative expenses are underwritten, allowing 100% of donor contributions to be allocated in their entirety to the projects. To learn more about The Paros Foundation, or to support a project, please visit www.parosfoundation.org or contact Peter Abajian, Executive Director at (310) 400-9061 or via email, [email protected]