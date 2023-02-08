STEPANAKERT — On February 6, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the leadership of the law enforcement agencies.

Issues facing the law enforcement system of the republic and measures taken to overcome them were on the agenda.

The President touched upon the activity of the law enforcement agencies following the 44-day war of 2020, emphasizing that thanks to their professional work, it was possible to return the country’s domestic life to normal in a short period of time. The President expressed his gratitude to the representatives of the system for fulfilling their official duties with high responsibility, unconditionally complying with the constitutional principle of the supremacy of law.

“Never think that your work goes unnoticed, it is appreciated by both the people and the state,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.

Referring to the efforts undertaken to ensure stability and security of domestic life in the republic, the President highlighted that there is still a lot to be done, starting from increasing the level of discipline in public life to the fight against crime.

“I admit that numerous issues are merely artificial and are often conditioned by my silence. But I assure you in many matters and situations the silence of the supreme state authority is not a sign of inaction, but rather a necessity. We must fully assess the situation we are living in and understand that very often not everything needs to be voiced,” the President noted.

During the consultation, President Harutyunyan set a number of tasks for the law enforcement agencies based on the complaints and concerns received from the public:

a) to intensify the efforts made in the direction of bringing the level of legal security and protection of the legal order to a qualitatively new dimension in Artsakh, as well as improving the state of public safety in public places, b) to take all measures within the scope of their authority to prevent all steps and actions leading to internal division, inciting enmity towards each other, internal instability by using objective concerns and discontent of people, and to give a legal assessment to criminal manifestations of such actions.

The Head of State also emphasized the need to pay close attention to phenomena that are in the spotlight of the public.

In particular, the President instructed the relevant structures to take all operational-investigative measures to detect any criminal violation in the process of providing financial resources for the repayment of credit obligations to the banks of those economic entities that had business programs in the territories that went under the control of Azerbaijan in the aftermath of the 44-day war of 2020, and to bring the persons who committed the violations to responsibility.

President Harutyunyan also noted the need for taking all measures towards identifying the persons who embezzled the funds provided by the Artsakh Investment and Village and Agriculture Support Funds especially after November 2020, used them for no purpose or maliciously evaded their payment as well as compensation for damage caused to the funds and the state.

Secretary of the Security Council Samvel Shahramanyan, head of the President’s Office Karen Shahramanyan, and other officials partook in the consultation.