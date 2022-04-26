STEPANAKERT — Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyinyan said on Monday that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has assured him that Armenia will not back any agreements on the territory’s status unacceptable to the Karabakh Armenians.

Commenting on the issue at a meeting with other officials in Stepanakert. Harutyunyan was quoted by his press office as telling them that “no document on the status of Artsakh (Karabakh) is being discussed at this stage.”

He announced a “clear agreement with the prime minister of Armenia to the effect that in case of any discussion on the future status of Artsakh at the international level the position of the Armenian side must be agreed with the opinion of the Republic of Artsakh’s authorities and people.”

According to Harutyunyan, after the 2020 war there is an increased need for closer ties between the governments in Armenia and Artsakh and a more effective cooperation with Armenia’s partner agencies.

Pashinyan insisted on Friday that his administration has no plans to “surrender” Karabakh through a peace deal with Azerbaijan.