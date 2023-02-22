YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Christina Quinn today.

The Prime Minister congratulated Ms. Quinn on her appointment to a responsible position and expressed hope that Armenian-American relations will continue to develop and expand during her tenure. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the US assistance to the institutional reforms implemented in our country and added that the development and strengthening of democracy is of strategic importance for the Armenian government.

Christina Quinn thanked for the warm welcome and added that she will make every effort to effectively advance the Armenian-American partnership agenda. In this context, the Ambassador attached importance to the close cooperation with the Armenian government. At the same time, she expressed the willingness of the US administration to continue contributing to the implementation of reforms in Armenia.

The interlocutors also touched upon the developments taking place in the region, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by the blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the Armenian-Turkish process and other issues.