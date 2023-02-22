Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Christina Quinn today.

The Prime Minister congratulated Ms. Quinn on her appointment to a responsible position and expressed hope that Armenian-American relations will continue to develop and expand during her tenure. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the US assistance to the institutional reforms implemented in our country and added that the development and strengthening of democracy is of strategic importance for the Armenian government.

Christina Quinn thanked for the warm welcome and added that she will make every effort to effectively advance the Armenian-American partnership agenda. In this context, the Ambassador attached importance to the close cooperation with the Armenian government. At the same time, she expressed the willingness of the US administration to continue contributing to the implementation of reforms in Armenia.

The interlocutors also touched upon the developments taking place in the region, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by the blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the Armenian-Turkish process and other issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Chief of General Sraff: We are Able to Deter Azeri Provocations

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenia criticized the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for…

Armenian Football Chief Resigns After Euro 2020 Rout

YEREVAN — Artur Vanetsyan, a former powerful security official who has headed…

Russian Railways Promise to Develop Armenia’s Infrastructure

YEREVAN — Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian has received Oleg Belozerov, the newly-appointed…

Exhibit Explores Roots of Photography in Turkey

07 April 2011, Thursday / TODAY’S ZAMAN Tucked away behind İstiklal Caddesi…