Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan met with the Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi in the UAE.

Minister of High Tech Industry of Armenia Robert Khachatryan also participated in the meeting, the defense ministry said in a press release.

“The current course and prospects of development of the military and military-technical cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates were discussed. At the end of the meeting, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan invited the UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs to visit the Republic of Armenia,” reads the read-out.

