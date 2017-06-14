International Community Should Step Up Efforts to Prevent Baku’s Destabilizing Policy – Armenia FM

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Azerbaijan keeps ignoring the calls of the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries to refrain from the use of force, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told a joint press conference with his visiting Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser.

He added that “Baku continues to prevent implementation of the investigation mechanism to control the ceasefire violations. But it’s clear who’s violating the ceasefire even without the mechanism.”

Even the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, who are tasked with mediating the negotiations, have had to make targeted statements,” Minister Nalbandian said.

“The Co-Chairs made it clear in their latest statement that it was Azerbaijan violating the truce, and the Armenian sides responding to it,” Edward Nalbandian added. He also reminded about the Co-Chairs’ criticism of Azerbaijan’s attempts to transfer the settlement of the Karabakh issue to platforms other than the Minsk Group.

Therefore, Minister Nalbandian said “statements are not enough,” and added that “the international community should step up efforts to prevent Azerbaijani attempts of destabilizing the situation in the region.”

“The international community is coming to the understanding that concrete steps are necessary against a country that stands against peace, a country that constantly threatens to use force,” Edward Nalbandian concluded.