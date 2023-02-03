Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARAMUS, NJ — The James G. Jameson Essay Contest, sponsored by the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), runs every academic year and is financed from the income of a special fund established by Mr. and Mrs. James G. Jameson of Brookline, MA.

All Armenian and part-Armenian High School and College students attending schools in North America are eligible. Only unpublished essays are accepted which are written in English and have a length of 1,000 to 2,000 words.

The topics of the Contest are required to touch upon some aspect of Armenian heritage and experience, such as religion, history, culture, literature, language, art, architecture, geography and economics.

Essays are judged based on merit in such criteria as content, style, logic and reasoning, coherence and usage.

Awards for the Contest are made in two categories: College/University contestants, and High School contestants.

The deadline for entries is May 1, 2023.

Entries and/or inquiries should be directed to: James G. Jameson Essay Contest, c/o Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or e-mailed to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan: US Will Demand Withdrawal of Azerbaijani Forces from the Territory of Armenia

YEREVAN — Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation…

A Home Away from Homes

BY JOSEPH DAGDIGIAN Students from Armenia’s and Artsakh’s villages hoping to attend…

US Demands Azerbaijan Withdraw its Forces from Armenia’s Sovereign Territory

YEREVAN — Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership Representative David Price, who…

Armenia, Russia Sign Protocol on Nuclear Safety Information Exchange

MOSCOW (Armradio) — Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation and the Armenian…