Armenia – An Azerbaijani military post is seen from the village of Tegh,
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — An Azerbaijani soldier was detained early on Wednesday after crossing into Armenia at the border area of Tegh community, Syunik Province. The soldier was armed with an AKM-type assault rifle and a magazine of bullets.

Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) reported the incident, stating that Ministry of Defense servicemen neutralized the Azerbaijani soldier. It said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said, meanwhile, that the soldier, identified as Ruslan Panahov, lost his way and went missing due to bad weather while moving between Azerbaijani army posts in the Lachin district bordering Tegh and other parts of Armenia’s southeastern Syunik province.

A member of Tegh’s local council, Argam Hovsepyan, claimed that Panahov crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the area together with another Azerbaijani soldier. The latter “ran away” after being spotted by Armenian servicemen, Hovsepyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

Hovsepyan speculated that the soldiers may have argued with their comrades before deserting their unit. He said some village residents heard angry shouts and even gunshots from a nearby Azerbaijani army post earlier in the morning.

Two other Azerbaijani soldiers were detained last April after crossing into Syunik from Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave. One of them was subsequently convicted by Armenian courts of murdering a Syunik resident the day before his detention. Armenia freed both men in December in exchange for Azerbaijan’s release of 32 Armenian soldiers and civilians.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

White House National Security Adviser Hosts a Meeting Between Armenian, Azerbaijani Security Officials

WASHINGTON, DC — On September 27, US President Joe Biden’s National Security…

AMAA to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Its Founding on October 19 in Boston

BY FLORENCE AVAKIAN PARAMUS, NJ – “We’ve got to do something,” they…

European Parliament Calls on Turkey to Recognize Armenian Genocide, Urges Ban on Grey Wolves

STRASBOURG —  In a 2021 country report on Turkey adopted by the…

Armenian Film Society To Screen Baghdasar Aghpar With Filmmaker Sarky Mouradian

GLENDALE – Abril Bookstore’s Armenian Film Society will screen, for the first…