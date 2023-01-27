WASHINGTON, DC — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced a 2024 Senate bid on Thursday, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary.

“I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want from their next Senator. I hope to earn their votes and their trust,” Schiff said in a statement announcing his run.

Though she has filed 2024 reelection paperwork with the FEC, Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced whether she plans to seek a sixth full term next year and has faced criticism over her fitness for the job.

Schiff is the latest Democrat to jump into the primary, joining fellow California Rep. Katie Porter, who announced her bid earlier this month. Rep. Barbara Lee also plans to run for the Senate as well.

California Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, a former longtime member of Congress, are among other potential candidates.

Schiff is the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack at the US Capitol. Schiff also served as the lead House manager for former President Donald Trump’s first Senate impeachment trial.

Congressman Adam Schiff represents California’s 30th Congressional District that includes Atwater Village, Burbank, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Fairfax, Glendale, Griffith Park, Hancock Park, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Larchmont Village, Los Feliz, Mid-Wilshire, Miracle Mile, Park La Brea, Pasadena, Shadow Hills, Silver Lake, Sunland, Tujunga, Universal City and West Hollywood.

He represents one of the districts with the largest Armenian-American population.