WASHINGTON, DC —Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement calling for the immediate flow of supplies to the people living in the Nagorno-Karabakh:

“Azerbaijan must immediately end its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan is responsible for ensuring supplies reach the people of this desperate region and it’s critical that Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev immediately open the Lachin corridor to avoid a worsening humanitarian situation.

“There is no justification for shutting off the flow of food, medicine and other necessities. Territorial disputes cannot be solved by starving the population, but only through earnest negotiations.

“Secretary of State Blinken urged Azerbaijan’s president this week to open the Lachin corridor to commercial traffic. The Biden administration should increase pressure on President Aliyev to end this disastrous policy before it does more harm to the innocent civilians in the region. Cutting off the civilian population only hardens attitudes and makes peace harder to achieve.”