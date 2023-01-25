Author
YEREVAN — President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will visit Armenia as part of a regional trip, the Armenian Presidential Office confirmed.

“Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will arrive to Armenia in the coming days on a regional visit,” Aghassi Margaryan, the Head of the Department of Public Relations of the President’s Office of Armenia told ARMENPRESS. Margaryan said the visit will take place at the invitation of the Armenian side.

As part of his regional trip the Egyptian president is currently in India and will also visit Azerbaijan.

In Armenia, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will meet with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Margaryan said the Egyptian leader’s trip is a “long awaited visit”.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan’s 2022 visit to Egypt for the COP 27 – UN Climate Change Conference contributed to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s upcoming visit. According to Margaryan, Khachaturyan’s visit in 2022 enabled Armenian Ambassador to Egypt Hrachya Poladyan to make greater efforts to organize the visit.

