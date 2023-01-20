Up next
BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host an online panel discussion on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12 noon Eastern / 9 am Pacific, entitled “The Blockade of Artsakh and Global Indifference.”

This program is co-sponsored by the NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues, the Mashtots Chair in Armenian Studies at Harvard University, and the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS).  This panel has been organized on short notice to discuss the causes and effects of the dearth of coverage in international media and responses by academic and human rights groups.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

The panel discussion will include the following: Dr. Bedross Der Matossian, Associate Professor of Modern Middle East History, University of Nebraska-Lincoln ; David L. Phillips, Director, Program on Peace-building and Rights, Columbia University Institute for the Study of Human Rights; Dr. Henry Theriault, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, Worcester State University, and Past President, International Association of Genocide Scholars; and Lara Setrakian, Journalist and President, Applied Policy Research Institute, Yerevan, Armenia

Dr. Christina Maranci (Mashtots Chair in Armenian Studies, Harvard University, and President, Society for Armenian Studies) and Marc A. Mamigonian (Director of Academic Affairs, NAASR) will serve as moderators.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected]

