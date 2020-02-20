LOS ANGELES – Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez will host the first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program, an emergency preparedness training, in Armenian. This free three-day training will educate volunteers about disaster preparedness and hazards that may impact the community.

The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. The Armenian CERT Program will be lectured by certified instructors; including Arpen Shadkamyan MA, CEM – Emergency Manager. The three day free training will conclude with a graduation ceremony passing the awards to all attendees that participate for the lessons. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez will be present to pass the certificates to per student. For additional questions and to sign up, call 818-485-0600.

The program will be held at Aurora Banquet Hall, 7179 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga, CA 91042 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 — 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020 — 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Sunday, February 29, 2020 — 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez serves as Chair of the City’s Public Safety Committee and represents the 7th Council District in the Northeast San Fernando Valley which includes the neighborhoods of Sylmar, Mission Hills, Pacoima, Lake View Terrace, Sunland, Tujunga, North Hills, Shadow Hills, and La Tuna Canyon.