ISTANBUL — On Thursday, January 19 at 15:00 (GMT+3), Hrant Dink was commemorated where he was assassinated, in front of the Sebat Building which used to house the office of the Agos Newspaper. In addition to the gathering in front of the Sebat Building, thousands of viewers from outside Istanbul were able to participate in the commemoration through the live broadcast in English and Turkish.

2022 International Hrant Dink Award laureate Shaharzad Akbar sent a message where she touched upon the unrelenting struggle the women of Afghanistan and Iran put up against oppression, injustice and misogyny.

Bircan Yorulmaz of the Friends of Hrant, who was wrongly incarcerated for two years and emancipated in November greeted all of Hrant Dink’s friends who are imprisoned for wanting an equal, free, just, democratic and peaceful world and country. Bircan Yorulmaz read the letter sent from the Bakırköy Prison by Çiğdem Mater, imprisoned since April under the Gezi Trials. In her message, Ciğdem Mater said “We are here in the hope of the days when we will be able to face the past and give everyone their due.”