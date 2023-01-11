The Armenian capital city Yerevan has been ranked the 20th safest city in the world, according to a report by numbeo.com for the year 2023.

A total of 417 cities are included in the rating. Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia is 43rd, Baku, Azerbaijan, 84th, Ankara, Turkey is 159th and Tehran, Iran is 312th.

The list of the safest cities is topped by Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,.Doha, Qatar and Taipei, Taiwan.

The most dangerous cities are Caracas, Venezuela, Pretoria, South Africa and Durban, South Africa.