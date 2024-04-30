YEREVAN — Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan on behalf of the government and CEO of Renshin LLC developer Eduard Marutyan signed today an agreement on the construction of World Trade Center (WTC) in Yerevan.

Besides, the government, Renshin LLC and Haypost CJSC national postal operator signed a trilateral agreement on the establishment of World Trade Center – Yerevan CJSC, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reports

Earlier it was reported that the building of the former Main Post Office on Saryan Street will be demolished to give place for the construction of World Trade Center (WTC). The Armenian government approved the corresponding investment project on September 7, 2023.

The cost of the project is estimated at $212 million. The total area of buildings and constructions will be 123 thousand square meters- 50% of the business center will be owned by investors, 19.82% – by the government, and 30.18% – by Hypost company.