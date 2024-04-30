Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan on behalf of the government and CEO of Renshin LLC developer Eduard Marutyan signed today an agreement on the construction of World Trade Center (WTC) in Yerevan.

Besides, the government, Renshin LLC and Haypost CJSC national postal operator signed a trilateral agreement on the establishment of World Trade Center – Yerevan CJSC, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reports

Earlier it was reported that the building of the former Main Post Office on Saryan Street will be demolished to give place for the construction of World Trade Center (WTC). The Armenian government approved the corresponding investment project on September 7, 2023.

The cost of the project is estimated at $212 million. The total area of buildings and constructions will be 123 thousand square meters- 50% of the business center will be owned by investors, 19.82% – by the government, and 30.18% – by Hypost company.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Threatens Stronger Military Action Against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN — President Serzh Sarkisian on Monday accused Azerbaijan of again heightening…

Large Number of Weapons and Ammunition Discovered During a Search at Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan’s Factory

YEREVAN —  As a result of operative-intelligence activities carried out by the…

Armenian PM Pashinyan in Karabakh for Security Council Meeting

STEPANAKERT (RFE/RL) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh…

Dink Lawyers Demand Probe of Turkish Secret Service

ISTANBUL — Lawyers for the family of Hrant Dink have demanded that…