YEREVAN — Sixteen participants of “Junior Eurovision” song contest lit up Yerevan’s main New Year Tree in Republic Square.

Delegates of the 20th contesting countries walked the red carpet, answered the presenters’ questions and entered the National Gallery of Armenia, where the order of the contest numbers was determined by random draw.

According to the draw, Luna from the Netherlands will be performing first, Zlata Dziunka from Ukraine will be wrapping up the show. Armenia’s Nare will be number 15. The other participating countries, are Albania, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Portugal, Serbia, United Kingdom, Georgia, France, will perform in alphabetical order.

After the draw, the people gathered in the square had the opportunity to watch the New Year’s fairy-tale musical on the festive stage built in the Republic Square, which ended with spectacular fireworks, then the lights of the main Christmas tree were lit.

A concert program also took place at the festive event, during which the artists who won the “Junior Eurovision” in different years and the representatives of Armenia performed.

The Opening Ceremony was hosted by Dalita, who represented Armenia in the 2011 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, broadcaster Hamlet Arakelyan and Aram Mp3, who finished 4th at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest.

Due to Malena’s victory in “Junior Eurovision 2021”, the competition is held in Armenia in 2022.

The symbol of “Junior Eurovision 2022” is the Armenian spinning top, and the slogan is “Spin the miracle”.