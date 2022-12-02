NEW YORK — World-renowned Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Armenian-American pop-singer Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) and Armenian-American film producer Eric Esrailian are calling on their social media followers to buy jewelry with Armenian inscriptions, thus, contributing to the restoration of the Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral.

Metal Alchemist, the new jewelry brand by Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian, announced on Thursday it was partnering with the celebrities to help raise funds to restore the Cathedral.

“I am always looking for ways to support Armenia, and the most sacred ancient places in the world, the oldest cathedral in the world is in Armenia, and it’s where I baptized my kids. And it is in desperate need of restoration, so this brand Metal Alchemist is making these bracelets with a 100% of proceeds going to the restoration of the Cathedral”, Kim Kardashian said on an Instagram story.

Cher posted a photo on Instagram, saying: “My Armenian roots are a huge part of who I am, and I am thrilled to be a part of such a worthwhile cause”.

Cher also said that Etchmiadzin is the oldest cathedral in the word and it needs help to be restored. “We cannot let these beautiful, spiritual spaces disappear”, she said.

Eric Esrailian, a California-based physician, film producer and entrepreneur, is the third partner on the Rhode Island-based company’s first charitable initiative. The jewelry line, dubbed “Alchemy for Armenia,” consists of “posy” wire bracelets engraved with the first word’s of the Lord’s Prayer “Our Father” in Armenian, “Հայր մեր.”

“I am honored to support several charitable causes for Armenia and Artsakh and I will continue to do so. The Armenian Apostolic Church, the Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral – the oldest in the world dating back to 303 AD – and the Khor Virap Monastery and Church Complex are particularly important to me”, he said.

According to Rafaelian, 100 percent of the profits from the sale of the posy wire bracelets will be donated to the Armenian Apostolic Church for the restoration and preservation of Etchmiadzin and the Khor Virap Monastery and Church Complex. Depending on the metal, the bracelets range in cost from $28 to $128 each.

The restoration works of the Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral have started in 2017 and are still in process.