YEREVAN — Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan and First Deputy Minister of Defense/Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General Edward Asryan visited troops of the Special Operations Forces and Paratroopers Assault units at a military base. They were accompanied by Governor of Lori Aram Khachatryan, the ministry of defense said in a statement.

The Minister of Defense inspected the equipment and gear of the troops and was briefed on the course of service and existing issues.

Then, the Minister of Defense met with conscripts of the educational battalion and wished them good luck in the upcoming graduation examinations.

Answering questions from the troops, Minister Papikyan presented details from the ongoing reforms in the military.

During the visit to the military base the Defense Minister paid tribute to the memory of the fallen troops in the 2020 war. He then inspected ongoing construction of a new barracks.

