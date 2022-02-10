SACRAMENTO, CA – Today, Assemblymember Chris Holden resolution’s, ACR 105, Sister state relationship with the Province of Syunik in Armenia has passed the Senate Floor. The resolution would establish sister state relationship between California and the province of Syunik in Armenia. Syunik is the southernmost province in Armenia and has profound historical and cultural significance for Armenia and the world. It is one of the original provinces of the ancient Kingdom of Armenia. It is also home to the Armenian Stonehenge which dates to the bronze age and has petroglyphs that are seven thousand years old. Syunik is described by Armenians as the backbone of Armenia, as it is an essential to importing and exporting goods from the south.

ACR 105 would reinforce California’s solidarity with and support for the people of Syunik and will facilitate mutually beneficial educational, economic, and cultural exchanges between the two states. The resolution would also create a taskforce with representatives from the community of Syunik, government of Syunik, government of California and community partners of California.

“Strengthening the relationship with Syunik comes at a critical time as regional powers like Azerbaijan and Turkey pose a threat to its existence and livelihood. This resolution reaffirms California’s solidarity with Armenia and our 1-million-strong community of California-Armenians,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. There is power in our solidarity and there is even more when we acknowledge the wrongs committed and urge for justice. We set precedent for the future with our action or inaction and today, we are creating long-lasting ties to thread forward a better tomorrow.

“As an immigrant, this issue hits close to home for me. I and many of my constituents worry about the safety of loved ones residing in that region. So, I am deeply aware of the uncertainty inherent in living there and the privilege we have to live in California. By creating this sister-state relationship with the Syunik Province, we will do our part, albeit small, to share some of the benefits of living here through economic, educational, and cultural engagement,” said Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, co-author of ACR 105.