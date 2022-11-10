NEW DELHI — Indian Bharat Forge’s subsidiary will sell 155-mm self-propelled artillery at $155 million to Armenia the Indian Business Standard reports.

On 9th November 2022, Bharat Forge Limited, a company located in Pune, said that it has received a $155.50 million export order for one of its 155mm artillery gun platforms. The contract had been received by its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, and it would be completed in three years.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by the government of India and the Make in India policy has brought a significant change in the defense manufacturing sector of India, and it is one of the examples of the success of the initiative.

The company didn’t mention the country which has placed the order for the artillery guns but mentioned that it is a non-conflict zone, which means that the country is currently not involved in any war. The company said, “This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the Government of India’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defense platforms from India.”

This is the second such big incident in which an Indian defense manufacturer has received an order for exports. In September 2022, India received an order to export missiles, rockets, and ammunition to Armenia. India is also going to export the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers to Armenia to aid the nation in its war against Azerbaijan. It will be the first export of the Pinaka rocket launchers.

India has signed a $250 million deal to export anti-tank rockets and other ammunition to Armenia, apart from the rocket launchers. India will be supplying the weapons in the coming months via a government-to-government channel.