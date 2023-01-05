GLENDALE, CA — In the past 33 years, the Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF), including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $968 million worth of humanitarian assistance on board 158 airlifts and 2,540 sea containers.

During the twelve months of 2022, AAF shipped to Armenia and Artsakh $21 million of medicines, medical supplies and other relief products, including $2.8 million of aid during the fourth quarter of 2022. Of this amount, Americares donated $1.8 million and Direct Relief $1 million donated to AAF for Armenia and Artsakh,.

The large amount medicines, medical supplies and Clorox wipes donated during this period were sent to the AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees in Yerevan, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Fund for Armenian Relief, Kanaker Zeytoun Medical Center, Metsn Nerces Charitable Organization, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, National Hematology Center, St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, and the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.

For more information, call the AAF office: (818) 241-8900; Email: [email protected]